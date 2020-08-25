Bley, Bonnie Jean (Egle)

Bonnie Jean (Egle) Bley, 96, of North Platte, walked into eternity with her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 23, 2020. Bonnie was physically born Jan. 17, 1924, to Daniel and Martha Egle. Bonnie was spiritually reborn in her early childhood as a daughter of the King, now a sinner saved by grace. On Aug. 1, 1946, Bonnie married Herman B. Bley, and to this union, four children were born, Jerry, Marsha, Janette and Terry. Bonnie spent 17 years teaching in the public schools, loving and caring for children of all ages. She was a member of the rural Eden Missionary Church and was actively involved in teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and she served as the pianist, organist and deaconess. Bonnie and Herman were members of the Gideon International Ministry and enjoyed distributing Bibles to many around the world. They both prayed for those who would receive the Bibles, and Bonnie served as the Auxiliary State Chaplin for three years. Bonnie loved the Lord and shared the joy of her Lord with others, through friendly encouragement, spiritual support, prayers and, at times, a meal. Being the hands and feet of her Lord, her legacy is her family and friends who will miss her greatly but are so thankful she is home forevermore. She will unite with family and loved ones and there will be no more tears, sorrow or disappointment, a glorious reunion. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Pat) Bley of Yukon, Oklahoma, Marsha (Michael) Kautz-Ryan of North Platte, Janette (Lee) Jones of Batesville, Indiana and Terry (Kelly) Bley of Goshen, Indiana; grandchildren, Jeff (Tara)Kautz, Jeremy (Kira) Kautz, Julie (Michael) Shutley, Jordan (Adrienne) Bley, Trisha (Scott) Brecheen, Josh Campbell, Cassie Kayrouz, Savannah (Ethan) Dize, and Mikayla, Dawson and Olivia Bley; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Josiah, and Kate Kautz, Greyson and Kellen Kautz, Addison, Audrey, Avery, August Shutley, Hazel and Boaz Bley, Miles Brecheen, Aurora and Skylar Campbell and Fisher Kayrouz. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Gideons International for Bibles. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Berean Church. A private family interment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
