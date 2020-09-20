Blus, Lawrence John "Larry"

Lawrence John "Larry" Blus, 86, of Portland, Oregon, passed away July 2, 2020, in Portland. Larry was born Dec. 23, 1933, in Tilden, Illinois, to Frank Blus and Anna Lentkis Blus. Larry was one of eight children, Anne (Pete) Novack, Mary (Louis) Luketich, Frank Jr. (Willa) Blus, Joe (Jane) Blus, Bill (Dorothy) Blus, Ray (Betty) Blus, and Barbara Jean (Mervil) Franklin. Larry attended Tilden elementary and graduated from Marissa (Illinois) Township High School with the class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, earning the rank of corporal. He moved on to college, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois, in 1959, followed by a master's degree in 1963. Larry married Donna Darlene (Weil) Blus, April 25, 1964, in North Platte. In 2014, the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary by renewing their vows. They were married for 56 years. Larry joined the Army during the Korean War and used the GI bill to enroll at Southern Illinois University where he became the first person in the Blus family to get a college education. Immediately after he obtained his bachelor's degree, he studied and got his master's degree. He used these degrees in zoology and botany to study birds, working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a leading biologist and researching how DDE and DDT affected the eggshells of brown pelicans. He was published in countless books and papers and testified before Congress against the use of certain toxic pesticides that eventually contributed to restrictions on the use of DDT. He published nearly 100 papers in scientific journals and contributed chapters in scientific books. Larry began his professional work experience as a research biologist for the Nebraska Fish & Game Commission from 1963 to 1966. He worked as a wildlife research biologist for 31 years for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service from 1966 to 1997. Larry was part of a large number of civic and religious organizations, including Toastmasters (1975-1977); branch president Thrivent Financial (1988-1998); Western Hills Kiwanis (1998-2004); Board of Directors OSU Music Association (1998-2004); Benton County Democratic Party; precinct committee vice-chair (1999-2001); Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Laurel, Maryland (1966-1977); Grace Lutheran Church, Corvallis, Oregon (1977-2004); and St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Portland, Oregon (2004-2020). He worked as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Corvallis (1998-2004); Raleigh Hills K-8 School, Portland (2005-2010); Alberta Rider Elementary School, Tigard, Oregon (2011-2012); Habitat for Humanity and OSU Crossroads (1984-2004). He was an avid philanthropist contributing to many organizations. His favorite hobbies were spending time with family, watching birds, reading, playing games, singing, attending church, listening to his wife sing in the church choir and watching his children and grandchildren play sports and perform. Larry never let a person pass without reaching out for a handshake or hold hands. He was welcomed into Heaven, with angels singing "Well done." Larry was preceded in death by his parents; all siblings and their spouses except for his sister, Barbara Jean Franklin of Fairview Heights, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Gloria Jean Novack, Jamie Luketich Jr., Andrew Blus, and Lucille Luketich. Larry is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Denise (Kevin) Cossa of Tigard, Oregon; Emily (Kenneth) Tantare of Portland, Oregon, and Daniel Blus of Salem, Oregon; grandchildren, Sarah Tantare of Seattle, Julia Tantare of Portland and Caitlin Cossa of Tigard; nieces and nephews, Cindy (Steve) Meyer, Debi Jo (Roger) Urbani, Joyce (Kenny) Clare, Jill (Jim) Webb, Joni Blus, Paul (Ann) Luketich, Louie Luketich, Dr. James (Christine) Luketich, Dennis (Julia) Franklin, and Evelyn Franklin; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Wildlife Federation, the Macular Degeneration Association, Sarasota, Florida, or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Beaverton, Oregon. Online condolences may be shared at mchenryfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be at a later date. His remains are interred at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, Corvallis, Oregon.
