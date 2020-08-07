Lawrence "Larry" John Blus Lawrence "Larry" John Blus, 86, of Portland, died July 2, 2020, in Portland. Larry was born Dec. 23, 1933 in Tilden, Illinois, to Frank Blus and Anna Lenktis Blus. Larry was one of eight children, Anne (Pete) Novack; Mary (Louis) Luketich; Frank (Willa) Blus Jr.; Joe (Jane) Blus; Bill (Dorothy) Blus; Ray (Betty) Blus; Barbara Jean (Mervil) Franklin. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and all siblings and their spouses; except for his sister, Barbara Jean Franklin of Fairview Heights, Illinois; nieces and nephews (deceased), Gloria Jean Novack, Jamie Luketich Jr., Andrew Blus and Lucille Luketich. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Cindy (Steve) Meyer, Debi Jo (Roger) Urbani, Joyce (Kenny) Clare, Jill (Jim) Webb, Joni Blus, Paul (Ann) Luketich, Louie Luketich, Dr. James (Christine) Luketich, Dennis (Julia) Franklin, Evelyn Franklin; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Larry married Donna Darlene (Weil) Blus on April 25, 1964, in North Platte. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2014 by renewing their vows. They were married 56 years. Larry And Donna have three children, Denise (Kevin) Cossa of Tigard, Oregon; Emily (Kenneth) Tantare og Portland; and Daniel Blus of Salem, Oregon. Larry is survived by grandchildren, Sarah Tantare of Seattle, Washington; Julia Tantare of Portland; and Caitlin Cossa of Tigard. Larry attended Tilden (Illinois) Elementary and graduated from Marissa (Illinois) Township High School, class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55, earning the rank of corporal. He moved on to college, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois, in 1959; followed by a master's degree in 1963. Larry joined the Army during the Korean War and used the GI bill to enroll at Southern Illinois University where he became the first person in the Blus family to get a college education. Immediately after he obtained his bachelor's degree, he studied and got his master's degree. He used these degrees in zoology and botany to study birds, working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a leading biologist researching how DDE and DDT affected the eggshells of brown pelicans. He was published in countless books and papers and testified before Congress against the use of certain toxic pesticides that eventually contributed to restrictions on the use of DDT. He published nearly 100 papers in scientific journals and chapters in scientific books. Larry began his professional work experience as a research biologist for the Nebraska Fish & Game Commission 1963-66. He worked as a wildlife research biologist for 31 years at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service from 1966-1997. Larry was part of a large number of civic and religious organizations: Toastmasters 1975-1977; branch president, Thrivent Financial 1988-1998; Western Hills Kiwanis 1998-2004; Board of Directors Oregon State University Music Association 1998-2004; Benton County Democratic Party, precinct committee vice chair, 1999-2001; Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Laurel, Maryland, 1966-1977; Grace Lutheran Church, Corvallis, Oregon, 1977-2004; St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Portland, 2004-2020. He worked as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Corvallis, Oregon, 1998-2004; Raleigh Hills K-8 School, Portland, 2005-2010; Habitat for Humanity; OSU Crossroads 1984-2004. Fish and Wildlife Retirees Association, Portland, 2004-2020, and Alberta Rider Elementary School in Tigard. Larry was highly respected by his peers at Patuxent and worldwide; he was a pioneer. He was well-loved and revered by his colleagues, friends, wife, children and relatives, and he was adored by his grandchildren. He was an avid philanthropist contributing to: Trumpeter Swan Society, Audubon Society, World Wildlife Federation, Amnesty International, Doernbecher, Doctors Without Borders, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Luther World Relief, Medical Teams International, National Wildlife Federation, Oregon Wildlife, Special Olympics, St. Joseph Indian School, St. Labre Indian School, Southern Illinois University Foundation and many more. His favorite hobbies were spending time with family, watching birds, reading, playing games, singing, attending church, listening to his wife sing in the church choir, watching his children and grandchildren play sports and perform. Larry never let a person pass without reaching out for a handshake or hand hold. He was welcomed into Heaven, with angels singing, "Well done." A memorial service will be held at a later date. His remains are interred in Oak Lawn Memorial Park, Corvallis, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift of remembrance of Larry to the National Wildlife Federation, the Macular Degeneration Association, Sarasota, FL or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Beaverton, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages at mchenryfuneralhome.com
