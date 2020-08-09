Boyer, Marleen

Marleen Boyer, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed away Aug. 3, 2020, at The Residency. She was born July 11, 1935, in Minden to Alice Kersting and was raised by her grandparents, George and Anna Johansen, on a farm in Heartwell. She received her early education at Minden area schools, graduating from Minden High School. She married William Boyer on Nov. 14, 1952, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and they made their home in Minatare. Marleen loved genealogy, history, and volunteering on many committees, boards, and projects. Her favorite quote was "I shall pass this way once; any goodness I can do, or any kindness I can show, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Tom; great-granddaughter, Brielle; and many aunts and uncles. Survivors include children, Steve (Deb) Boyer, Sally (Mike) Vasquez and Tim (Robin) Boyer; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Laflin; and many friends. In lieu of flowers, correspondence may be sent to Sally Vasquez at 701 Dallas Road, Cheyenne, WY 82007. Online condolences may be left at dugankramer.com. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases shut down events until 2021 at North Platte's Neville Center for Performing Arts
-
Mullen cowgirl Katie Mundorf back in the saddle
-
West Central District Health Department identifies Platte, House bars as places COVID-19 positive individuals visited.
-
Perkins County sees 7 COVID-19 related deaths
-
Authorities investigate 3 vehicle-wreck at Rodeo Road and Jeffers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.