Connie M. Brandes Connie M. Brandes, 87, of Deming, New Mexico, formerly of Maywood, died Sept. 1, 2020, in Deming. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.