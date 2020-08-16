Lorraine Adair Soderman Branting Lorraine Adair Soderman Branting, 101, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 14, 2020, of natural causes, having lived a whole century of a beautiful life. Lorraine was born Nov. 22, 1918, in North Platte, to Ambrose and Mable Carlson Soderman. Lorraine lived all but two years of her life in, or close to, North Platte. She went to country schools and graduated from North Platte High School in 1938. Lorraine married Harlan Branting on Nov. 20, 1943, in Ogallala. They made their home on a farm south of North Platte where they lived until 1996. Then they sold their farm and moved into town. Lorraine and Harlan were members of The First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Lorraine enjoyed her years on the farm, and loved to go fishing with Harlan. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Harlan who died April 3, 2011, at age 100; brother, Keaton Soderman; sister, Joanne Soderman; and niece, Sharon Soderman. Survivors include good friends, Dorothy and Clark Brown, her loving and devoted caregiver, Gayle Roundy, Pete and Isabelle Volden; nieces and nephews; the Tobiasson Family; and friends and neighbors. A memorial has been established. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at carpentermemoiral.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with Rev. Arnold Flater officiating. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Thanks and love to all.
