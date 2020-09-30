Bratten, Donald Lee

Donald Lee Bratten, 70, passed away Sept. 24, 2020, peacefully at his home after a long, brave battle with cancer. Don was born May 24, 1950, in North Platte, the third of four children of Minnie (Anderson) and Joseph (Joe) Bratten. Don grew up on the family ranch started by his Swedish immigrant grandfather, Charles Bratten, outside of Brady. He attended Brady Public School, where he was the valedictorian of his high school class. He went on to attend Kearney State College in Kearney, where he majored in biology and played linebacker for the Lopers football team. While Don was taking his last semester at Kearney State College, he met Sheryl Olson of Minden, and they married. They moved to Brady in 1973 and had three children. Don and Sheryl worked proudly to run the ranch, continuing his father's legacy. In the mid-1980s Don transitioned into ag real estate before becoming an investment advisor until retirement. Don loved sports and competition and was his children's and grandchildren's biggest fan. He coached his kids' summer sports teams, and later cheered them on playing football, basketball and volleyball at Hastings College. He enjoyed ski trips and traveling to Lincoln for Cornhusker football games. No one was ever a stranger to Don. He loved talking, laughing, joking and playing cards. After leaving the ranch, Don became an avid gardener, working alongside Sheryl to implement her designs. Don became a man of strong faith, which helped him through his battle with cancer and wanted others to know the love of the Lord. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Minnie Bratten; and his brother, Rich Bratten. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Bratten; children, Adam Bratten, Chad (Jodie) Bratten and Aimee (Brian) Davis; sisters, Carolyn (Joe) Straub and Madelyn (Gary) Bishop; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and may be sent to Berryman Funeral Home, PO Box 42, Cozad, NE 69130. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. With the hope of helping others, Don donated his body for medical research. The family will hold a private celebration of life.