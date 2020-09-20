Fonce William Brynoff Fonce William Brynoff, 94, of North Platte, passed away at home under hospice care on Sept. 19, 2020. Fonce was born to Rev. David and Grace Brynoff at McLean, Texas, on Aug. 11, 1926. The family later moved to Nebraska where Fonce graduated from Max High School then started farming for several years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-46 then returned home to Max. On April 8, 1950, Fonce was united in marriage to Twila Mary Wilkinson in Stranton by his father, Rev. Dr. David Brynoff. The couple lived on the family farm until moving to North Platte in '53. Fonce hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad then went to work as a service man for Northwestern Public, eventually retiring after 32 years. Fonce was a member of the First Baptist Church for 60 years, served as Fourth Ward Councilman, and enjoyed being a community volunteer. He helped at the North Platte Senior Center and R.S.V.P. for many years, coached softball, and entertained the children at Lincoln School as Santa Claus. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bill; brother, Nels; and sister, Betty Brynoff. Fonce is survived by his wife of 70 years, Twila, of North Platte; son, Ron (Deb) Brynoff, of Granby, Colorado; daughter, Cindy Gregg, of Tryon; daughter-in-law, Jean Brynoff, of Westminster, Colorado; brother, Jubal Brynoff, of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Mildred Connor, of Long Beach, California; grandchildren, Lori (Bill) Munson, John (Stacie) Gregg, Kendra (Justin) Smith, and Amanda, Joseph and Nick Brynoff; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as other family. Memorials are suggested to the family for a park bench. Cremation was chosen. Graveside service with military honors will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or the day before services from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
