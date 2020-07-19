Burch, Delma L. (Hagans)

Delma L. (Hagans) Burch passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. She was born Aug. 31, 1942, in her great-grandparents' home in North Platte. She was born the fourth child of Bill and Murl "Babe" (Johnson) Hagans. Delma attended Cody and Lincoln grade schools and junior and senior high school in North Platte. She graduated with the class of 1960. In September 1960, Delma went to work at the Pawnee Hotel. While working there, she met Wayne Waits. They were married in May 1962, and were later divorced. In December 1968, Delma moved to Denver, where she worked in a shirt laundry. In December 1971, she moved to Ogallala and married Herbert Burch, whom she had known for quite a while. They were married for 23 years and then divorced. In 1994, Delma met Eugene Parsons. They never married but were together 14 1/2 years until he became ill and passed away in January 2009. In 1988, Delma went to work at McDonald's in Ogallala. She worked for several years until she had a heart attack in 2005. She stayed in her home in Ogallala for 38 years until she became ill and moved to Omaha to live with her daughter, Rosemary, and family. She lived with them until her death. Even though she did not have lots of hobbies and things she liked to do, she loved spending time with her family. When she was living in Ogallala, she would visit her daughter in North Platte weekly to "babysit" the grandkids so her daughter could work. She took them to lunch at their normal places, and they would all go get groceries. She made sure they all had what they needed. Once Rosemary moved to Omaha, she didn't get to see the kids as much, but still talked to them on the phone quite often. Once she moved to Omaha with her daughter, she was able to watch the next generation come into the world and grow. Since granddaughter Alisha lived with them, Delma got to see great-granddaughter Jalyn grow and develop her personality. Jalyn said that Grammy was her best friend. At this point, there were four generations under one roof. She was so proud of Alisha for going to school for nursing while taking care of Jalyn. Alisha was able to get real experience with all the illnesses Delma had. Delma loved seeing how Damian was with Leo and how he was growing into a young man, taking care of his family. She knew he was working hard to improve his life. She was also very close to her brother, Jim. She would call him at least once a month to keep in touch. She even got to go camping with the family once in a while. One trip was to Urbandale, Iowa, to see Jim. That made her very happy. She is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Murl "Babe" Hagans; sister, Alma L. Small; brother, Bill Hagans; both sets of grandparents; 10 aunts, uncles and spouses; one nephew; and at least six cousins. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary (James) Conway of Papillion; grandchildren, Damian Wilson of Omaha and Alisha Wilson of Papillion; step-grandchildren, Shandra Conway of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jameson Conway of Council Bluffs and Alicia Conway of Missouri; great-grandchildren, Leo Wilson of Ralston and Jalyn Wilson of Papillion; brother, James (Joan) Hagans of Urbandale; and nephew, Mike Hagans of Urbandale. There are also several other nieces, nephews and cousins that she has lost track of over the years and some very good friends in North Platte from high school. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Heart Association to help find a cure for others. Online condolences may be shared at adamasswanson.com. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page.
