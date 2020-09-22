Burford, Stephen William

Stephen William Burford passed away Sept. 17, 2020, in Golden, Colorado, from early onset Alzheimers. He was born Dec. 23, 1954. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirlee and William Burford. Steve is survived by sisters, Lynne Burford of Denver and Elaine Burford of Show Low, Arizona; and nephews, Dillon Lockwood of Boise, Idaho, and Elijah Lockwood of Boise. A celebration of life will be in the spring of 2021 in Colorado. In Memoriam Funeral Parlour in Broomfield, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.