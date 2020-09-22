Burford, Stephen William

 Skip to main content
Stephen William Burford passed away Sept. 17, 2020, in Golden, Colorado, from early onset Alzheimers. He was born Dec. 23, 1954. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirlee and William Burford. Steve is survived by sisters, Lynne Burford of Denver and Elaine Burford of Show Low, Arizona; and nephews, Dillon Lockwood of Boise, Idaho, and Elijah Lockwood of Boise. A celebration of life will be in the spring of 2021 in Colorado. In Memoriam Funeral Parlour in Broomfield, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.

