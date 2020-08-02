Margaret Ann Call Margaret Ann Call, 83, of North Platte, died July 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 16, 1936, at North Platte to Robert and Inez (Sutherland) Gibbs. On May 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Call. To this union three children were born. She was a homemaker earlier in life until Donald's passing on April 14, 1991. She then worked for Walmart as a cashier for 15 years before retirement. Margaret was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary where she volunteered for many years for various events, luncheons and social gatherings. She was also on the Eagles shuffleboard team. She was a member of RSVP and enjoyed socializing at the North Platte Senior Center. She also loved car rides around the lake and to the park in her spare time. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; sisters, Betty Nolan-Dutemple and Roberta Cris; brother, Robert Gibbs; daughter-in-law, Barbara Call; granddaughter, Angela Miller; and special friend, Donzel Nielsen. Survivors include her sons, Joseph Call and Patrick (Kathy) Call; and daughter, Linda Getchell; grandchildren, Harmoni (John) Wagner, Kathy Moses, Chrissie (Jason) Jean, Donald (Malinda) Bristol and Robert, Kristopher, Stephen and Nicholas Call; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Those wishing to sign the book may do so from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 3 and 4, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Private family inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
