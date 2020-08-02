Carnes, Cheryl Karre

Cheryl Karre Carnes, 73, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away July 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 31, 1946, in Lincoln, to William Karre and Betty Seefeldt. Cheryl was confirmed at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte and was a graduate of North Platte High School in the class of 1965. She married Arthur Carnes in North Platte on Jan. 29, 1972. They lived in various communities in Ohio, North Carolina and Florida. Cheryl had a non-wavering love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and expressed it to many people. She was preceded in death by her parents. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Art; brothers, Robert (Jacki), Alan, Richard (Geni) and Todd (Christina), all of North Platte; sisters, Dorothy (Chris) Heglin of Littleton, Colorado, Karen (Tim) Jackson of North Platte and Susan (Kevin) Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte. A family graveside service will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.