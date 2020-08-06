Clemens, Earl Vincent "Vince"

Earl Vincent "Vince" Clemens, 77, of Arizona City, Arizona, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, at home with his loving daughter, Tammy, by his side. Vince was born Aug. 6, 1942, in North Platte to Virgil "Bud" and Doris (Broyles) Clemens. Vince was a man of many talents. He grew up in a loving family with two sisters, Marcia and Jo Ann, and he helped his father on the family farm. He won many awards for track and was known to be quite fast during high school. After graduating from high school, Vince married Sammy Milancy and they made their home in North Platte for 10 years where he was employed by the State Patrol. Later they moved to Dickens, where he found his love of ranching, which brought fond memories of riding horses and not so fond memories of chasing cows and fixing fences. He obtained his pilot's license and owned an airplane. Vince could fix or create anything. As the man of many inventions, he made a miniature irrigation pivot to water his garden, had an elevator in his garage, and of course, made go-carts for grandkids. He remodeled the houses in which he lived, and a few houses for his daughters as well. He was always doing something, always working on a project, always creating a "Vinnie Invention." Weekends were spent camping, boating and fishing with close friends. Vince was known by family and friends to be a fun-loving jokester and he brought joy to many around him. Vince was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad from 1990 to 2010. He had remarried and was able to move back to Wallace next to his parents. After retirement, he was able to move south to Arizona for warmer weather and to be closer to his step-children and their families. Vince was preceded in death by his father Virgil "Bud" Clemens. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Doris Clemens of North Platte; spouse, Kay Clemens of Arizona City; daughters, Tammy (Terry) Simmons and Traci (Dave) Hoatson, all of North Platte; sisters, Marcia (Rick) Seip of North Platte and Jo Ann (Brian) Gibson of Grand Island; grandchildren, Sammy Jo Vora of Napa Valley, California, Shelby Simmons of Burbank, California, Emmett Hoatson of Omaha and Katie Hoatson of Lincoln; great-grandchild, Felix Jo of Burbank; step-children, Robert (Debra) Wilson, James (Loretta) Wilson, William (Lisa) Wilson and Janet (William) Sanders; and several step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a Vince Clemens Memorial Scholarship for Welding/Shop at Wallace High School is being established. Please send donations for the Vince Clemens Memorial Scholarship Fund to Tammy Simmons, 158 S. Maloney Dr., North Platte, NE 69101. There will be a memorial service at the Cowboy Church at the North Platte Sale Barn tentatively scheduled for Aug. 22.
