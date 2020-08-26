Collins, Susie

Susie Collins, 67, of Gothenburg, died Aug. 20, 2020, at the Hospice House in Lincoln. Susan Kay (Davenport) Collins was born on Feb. 16, 1953, to Merle and Elinor "Sally" (Short) Davenport in Holdrege. She was the second of six children. Susie grew up on a dairy farm and had a mother who lovingly sewed beautiful clothes for her. She often said while she was growing up, "I couldn't wait to have store-bought ice cream, not from the dairy, and store-bought clothes, not from my mom." She said she later realized she had the best ice cream and custom clothes and she so appreciated them both. She graduated from Orleans High School. Susie married David W. Collins on May 29, 1971. That day began a 49-year marriage that was the "main course" of her life. The union produced two children, Lisa and Tony, and their spouses, who she loved like her own, Dan and Andrea. She was rewarded the last 22 years with six grandkids, who everyone knew were the pride of her life, Peyton, Libby, and Parker Bash and Hunter, Hyatt and Kaytra Collins. "Nana", as she was known, was so interested in the daily life of her family, that we all held back details knowing that anyone in contact with Nana would have to hear about our lives! Because of this, we knew how much we were loved. Susie was educated as a nurse. She worked for five years on the night shift as a nurse and then found other work that was easier on her family. She started Main Course Catering in 1999. While she maintained a successful business and made many, many friends along the way, the greatest part of her time as a caterer was serving others with "her girls" who worked with her. They laughed a lot, cried some, and were all entertained watching Dave and Susie banter with gusto. Susie enjoyed drives with Dave, cooking, setting beautiful tables, decorating the church, her home and her kids' homes for seasons and holidays. She loved church choir, PEO, birthday club events, shopping at Chico's, coffee with friends, playful jesting with the grandkids, chastising Lisa and Andrea for using paper plates at family events and being at least 30 minutes early to everything! We have great solace and peace knowing that some of her last words were, "Hurry, hurry, hurry, Jesus ..... beautiful!" We do not doubt that she enjoyed the "dessert course" first in heaven. Susie was preceded in death by her parents; and mother-in-law, Virginia Collins of Orleans. She is leaving behind a family who will miss her like crazy including her husband, Dave, who loved her better than anyone could to the very end; daughter, Lisa (Dan) Bash of Lincoln and grandchildren Peyton, Libby and Parker Bash; son, Tony (Andrea Sokol) Collins of Ayr and grandchildren Hunter, Hyatt and Kaytra Collins; sisters, Barb (Don) Overleese of Franklin, Ella (Alan) Porter of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Connie (Bill) Horwart of Stamford; brothers, David Davenport of Orleans and Jeff (Donita) Davenport of Fairfax Station, Virginia. father-in-law, Neil Collins of Orleans; sister-in-law, Deb (Duane) Vorderstrasse of Hebron; brother-in-law, Doug (Barb) Collins of Bellevue, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 1020 Lake Ave, PO Box 194, Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. A celebration of life service and meal will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church back lawn with the Rev. David Boyd officiating.
