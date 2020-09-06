Monday
Schaeffer, Matthew L., 40, of Stapleton, service at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Matt’s pasture southwest of Stapleton. Burial to follow at the McCain Cemetery, near Stapleton. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Wednesday
Kenneth “Buzz” Kime, 85, of Valentine, graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Valentine. Visitation is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines, Valentine.
Service at later date
Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.
O’Neill, James Dennis “Jim,” 85, of Sargent, services at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sargent. Burial at the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, followed by rosary at 7 p.m., at the church.
Sterner, Marvin, 88, of Merna, open house memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Merna Community Building.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.