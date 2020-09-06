Monday

Schaeffer, Matthew L., 40, of Stapleton, service at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Matt’s pasture southwest of Stapleton. Burial to follow at the McCain Cemetery, near Stapleton. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Wednesday

Kenneth “Buzz” Kime, 85, of Valentine, graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Valentine. Visitation is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines, Valentine.

Service at later date

Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.

O’Neill, James Dennis “Jim,” 85, of Sargent, services at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sargent. Burial at the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, followed by rosary at 7 p.m., at the church.

Sterner, Marvin, 88, of Merna, open house memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Merna Community Building.

