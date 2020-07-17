Florendia C. "Linda"Dicke Florendia C. "Linda" Dicke, 87, of North Platte, died July 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Job Vigil officiating. The family requests that everyone wears masks for the safety and well-being of the family. Inurnment will be at a later date at Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

