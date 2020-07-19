Dicke, Florendia "Linda"

Florendia "Linda" Dicke, 87, of North Platte, passed away July 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, surrounded by her loving family. Her passing was a result of a brain hemorrhage that occurred a week earlier. Linda was born to Everett and Nellie Cagler on the Cagler family farm between Kearney and Gibbon. She and her five siblings were raised on the farm during the post-Depression era where good, hardworking values were a way of life. After high school, Linda and her sister, Dee, moved to Ogallala for work. While there, she met and married Anton Everett "Tom" Hampton. From this union, they were blessed with four children, Larry (Robin) Hampton of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Tom Hampton of Ogallala, Brenda Hampton of North Platte and Rob (Nicole) Hampton of North Platte. Her husband, Tom, preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 1977. In addition to being a loving mother and homemaker, Linda was the owner/operator of the Midwest Motel in Ogallala, and later worked at the Ogallala sale barn cafe. In the spring of 1982, Linda met Ken Dicke of Ogallala. They married on April 12, 1986, in Las Vegas, then held a reception for family and friends in Ogallala. Ken also has four children, Alan Dicke of Fort Collins, Colorado, Lori (Randy) Haskett of Fort Collins, Jim (Jan) Dicke of Wellington, Colorado, and Rich (Traci) Dicke of Longmont, Colorado. Once they retired, Ken and Linda traveled south to their home in Mission, Texas, where her brother, Louie, and her sister, Geri, also resided. They enjoyed the warm climate along with cervezas, margaritas, meeting new friends, dancing, golfing, Husker football parties, dominoes, frequent trips across the border into Mexico and many other events and activities. They spent each January in Reno, Nevada, for the annual Cagler family reunion, where they enjoyed hours of reminiscing and laughing. During the summer months, they traveled north to see and enjoy their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken and Linda moved back to Nebraska in January 2014 to be closer to their extended families. Soon after, they became involved with dancing at the Senior Center and the Eagles Club, the Golden Games, all Husker sports and spending time with their youngest granddaughter, Ellie. Linda will be greatly missed by many family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Nellie Cagler; and sisters, Doris Young and Louise Shaffer. Linda is survived by her husband Ken; their eight children mentioned above; grandchildren, Tyler (Amy) Hampton of Clearwater, Kansas, Justin Hampton of Hershey, Spencer (Tiffany) Hampton of Sutherland, Kellen Hampton of Chandler, Arizona, Shelby Hampton of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Ellie Hampton of North Platte, Jared Gies of North Platte, Aaron Gies of Omaha, Avery Dicke of Twentynine Palms, California, Aidan Dicke of San Diego, Lindsey Haskett of Austin, Texas, Tyler Haskett of Milliken, Colorado, Austin (Julie) Dicke of Fort Collins, Makayla Dicke of Longmont and Ryan Dicke of Longmont; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, with Job Vigil officiating. The family is requesting masks be worn to the service for the health and safety of everyone. Inurnment will be at Ogallala Cemetery at a later date. Memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
