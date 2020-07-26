Billie Jo 'Bill' Drinkwalter Billie Jo "Bill" Drinkwalter, 83, passed away July 22, 2020, in Valentine. He was born April 6, 1937, in Valentine to Loren and Esther (Coleman) Drinkwalter. He grew up on the family ranch south of Kilgore and graduated from Valentine High School in 1954. Bill joined the United States Navy and served in Japan and Okinawa for four years during peacetime. He returned to ranching and worked for his older brother Jim where he met Gail Isom. They were married Dec. 18, 1960. The couple moved back to the ranch on the Niobrara River, then to Kilgore, and later to Thedford. Two daughters, Janet and Karen, were born during this time. Bill and Gail owned the Brandin Iron store in Thedford for many years. Bill also traveled as a sales rep for a variety of companies for several years. He was in his element when he could be out on the road visiting with people. In 1999, Bill and Gail moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim Drinkwalter and George Drinkwalter; and sisters, Irene Bernick and Lois Keim; and two nieces. Bill is survived by his wife, Gail; daughters, Janet (John) Farmer of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Karen (Mark) Goehring of Carpenter, Wyoming; grandchildren, Casey (Kalia) Goehring, Kinzee Goehring, Preston (Shae Brennan) Goehring, Marcus Farmer, Matthew Farmer, Sarah Farmer, and Abigail Farmer; great-grandchildren, Ella and Kolter Goehring, Chloe Young, and Isaac Farmer; sisters, Dorothy Sharp, Mary Lou Thornton, Delma Fischer, Alma Lea Keller, Betty Boykin and Charlotte Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Valentine Senior Center or Centennial Hall in Bill's name. Private family services will be held, and will be livestreamed through the Valentine Presbyterian Church Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Public burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Mount Hope Cemetery. If attending, please follow all social distancing and mask recommendations. The family will gather at Valentine City Park afterwards for an opportunity to talk with so many of Bill's friends. Light refreshments will be provided. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at sandozfuneralhome.com. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines is in charge of arrangements.
