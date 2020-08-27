Everley, William "Bill"

William 'Bill' Everley, of Downey, California, unexpectedly passed away at home Aug. 23, 2020. Bill was born May 27, 1936, to Howard and Katherine Everley in North Platte, where he grew up. Bill graduated from North Platte High School in 1955 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He received a medical discharge and returned to North Platte for a short time before moving to California in 1956. On Feb. 15, 1969, Bill married Sharon Hutchens in Las Vegas and they made their home in California. Bill worked for the State of California as a heavy equipment operator and ran a sweeper on the freeway for 38 1/2 years before retiring. He enjoyed what he did and picked up everything from hub caps and golf balls to fruits and vegetables. By the time Bill retired, he had quite the collection of golf balls which wasn't so bad, because he loved playing and watching golf. He also collected hub caps and loved eagles. Bill was a past member of the Masons and loved going to Solutions Unlimited, a screen print business in Fullerton. Even though he lived in California, he never forgot his classmates and loved coming back to Nebraska to visit family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Kathryn; brother, Charles Everley; and brother-in-law, Dick Bordeau. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; son, Steven Everley of Downey; daughter, Kelly Everley (Kevin Allen), of North Platte; sister, Coni Bordeau of Pahrump, Nevada; sister-in-law, Vicky Everley of Riverside, California; his cat, Amber; uncle, Alvin Campbell of Springfield, Missouri; aunt, Lela Abel of Grants Pass, Oregon; nieces and nephew, Dorie (Raymond) Couture, Lisa (Eric) Teague, Shannon (Russ) Bennett, and Justin (Meredith) Everley; great-nieces and nephews, Noah, Madison and Law; as well as other family. Memorials are suggested to Brea Congregational Church of Christ, 300 East Imperial Highway, Brea, CA 92821. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of local arrangements.
