Feeney, Joyce A.

Joyce A. Feeney, 86, passed away July 22, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born June 17, 1934, in Elm Creek to Frank and Dorothy (Marr) Hughbanks. As a child, she moved to a farm north of Maxwell and later the family moved into Maxwell. She attended Maxwell Public School and graduated in 1951. In 1952, she married John R. Feeney in Maxwell and lived in Baltimore while John was stationed there with the U.S. Army. After John's discharge, they moved back to Maxwell where they raised their five children. Joyce worked at the Maxwell Bank, drove the bus for Maxwell School and sold insurance until her retirement. She was an EMT for the Maxwell Fire Department for 21 years. She was very active in the community and volunteered for many local organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John; her parents; brother, Gary Lee; and her granddaughter, Amber Marie Feeney. Joyce is survived by her children, Matt (Jerry Alverez) Feeney, Terre Feeney, Tim (Pam) Feeney, Tom (Opal) Feeney and Judy Sturdivant; grandchildren, Aaron, Drew (Courtney), Ryan, Alex (Ashlee), Eammon (Hope), Kyle, Bryce (Erin), Kyer (Megan), Brittney and Jaylon; and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
