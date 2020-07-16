Lawrence Theodore Ferguson Jr., 88, passed away July 13, 2020, in Beatrice. He was born May 15, 1932, in Alda to Lawrence Theodore Ferguson Sr. and Rose (McKee) Ferguson. His beloved wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann Ferguson, passed away April 22, 2020, in North Platte. She was born Feb. 21, 1933, to Allen and Frances (Ekstrom) Lawhead. They both graduated from North Platte High School, Lawrence in 1950 and Patricia in 1951. They were married May 29, 1951, in North Platte. Lawrence served in the United States Army from July 1954 to July 1962. He received training in anti-aircraft artillery replacement and was stationed in Germany, later repairing radios for the troops. Following his service in the Army, Lawrence, Pat and family moved to a farm near Maxwell, where he farmed, raised cattle and later worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years. Lawrence and Patricia were preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Rose Ferguson; her parents, Allen and Frances Lawhead; his brother, Charles Ferguson; his sister and brother-in-law, Gloria (Jim) Adkins; her brother, Richard Lawhead; and their beloved dog, Aspen. Lawrence and Patricia are survived by sons, Stephen (Debbie) Ferguson of Wymore and Larry (Karen Bowerman) Ferguson of Omaha; daughter, Patti Ann Smith of Livingston, Montana; grandson, Douglas (Amber) Ferguson; granddaughter Monica (Tony) Busboom; great-grandchildren, Avery and Korbin Busboom and Rozlyn Ferguson; brother, Donald Ferguson of Denver; sister-in-law, Barbara Ferguson of Denver; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends and neighbors, Al and Karen Scott and Dan and Pam Stubert. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date in North Platte. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, Wymore, is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Ferguson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.