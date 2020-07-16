Lawrence Theodore Ferguson Jr., 88, passed away July 13, 2020, in Beatrice. He was born May 15, 1932, in Alda to Lawrence Theodore Ferguson Sr. and Rose (McKee) Ferguson. His beloved wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann Ferguson, passed away April 22, 2020, in North Platte. She was born Feb. 21, 1933, to Allen and Frances (Ekstrom) Lawhead. They both graduated from North Platte High School, Lawrence in 1950 and Patricia in 1951. They were married May 29, 1951, in North Platte. Lawrence served in the United States Army from July 1954 to July 1962. He received training in anti-aircraft artillery replacement and was stationed in Germany, later repairing radios for the troops. Following his service in the Army, Lawrence, Pat and family moved to a farm near Maxwell, where he farmed, raised cattle and later worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years. Lawrence and Patricia were preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Rose Ferguson; her parents, Allen and Frances Lawhead; his brother, Charles Ferguson; his sister and brother-in-law, Gloria (Jim) Adkins; her brother, Richard Lawhead; and their beloved dog, Aspen. Lawrence and Patricia are survived by sons, Stephen (Debbie) Ferguson of Wymore and Larry (Karen Bowerman) Ferguson of Omaha; daughter, Patti Ann Smith of Livingston, Montana; grandson, Douglas (Amber) Ferguson; granddaughter Monica (Tony) Busboom; great-grandchildren, Avery and Korbin Busboom and Rozlyn Ferguson; brother, Donald Ferguson of Denver; sister-in-law, Barbara Ferguson of Denver; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends and neighbors, Al and Karen Scott and Dan and Pam Stubert. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date in North Platte. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, Wymore, is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Fire crews battle blaze at Bailey Yard
-
State Patrol investigating double fatality wreck on Highway 83 north of North Platte
-
Mullen schools says a person who attended the school's prom in North Platte has tested positive for COVID-19
-
Sheriff's Office looking for inmate who walked away from work detail
-
Missing Omaha woman found 'disheveled' near McCool Junction
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.