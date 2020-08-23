Ferris, Beverly Ann "Bev" (Stevens)

Beverly Ann "Bev" (Stevens) Ferris, 88, of Hastings, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Beverly (Stevens) Ferris was born on Dec. 14, 1931, on a farm east of Creighton to Walter and Mabel (Andersen) Stevens. She attended Fairview Rural School through the eighth grade and then enrolled in Creighton High School where she graduated with honors as salutatorian in 1948. Following graduation, she taught West Highland Rural School for two years and District 121 near Wausa for two additional years. She also worked at Anderson's Grocery in Wausa. On Dec. 26, 1950, she was united in marriage to George Ferris of Wausa. To this union were born five children, Pamela Larkin, Connie Astuto, Kathryn Minear, David and Michael Ferris. George was stationed in Germany for two years during the Korean War. After his discharge, the couple moved to Grand Island where George was employed by Allen's Drug and Beverly worked at Brown Fruit Co. as a clerk-typist. In November 1953, they moved to North Platte where George became the assistant manager at a new Allen's Self-Service Store. Beverly was a homemaker for many years when her children were young. She was a 25-year member of the Neophyte Extension Club, and was part of various committees and circles at First United Methodist Church in North Platte. She also worked four years as a paraprofessional with the North Platte Public School System. In 1984, the family moved to Hastings. She worked four years as a paraprofessional with the Hastings Public Schools Pre-School handicapped classes. In 1989, she began working for Goodwill Industries as assistant manager of the Hastings retail store, retiring in 2000. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, serving as Ad Board secretary for nine years, various offices in the United Methodist Women's organization, Stephen Ministry and Hastings Christian Women's Club. She leaves to mourn her husband of 70 years, George; brother, Galen (Sharon) Stevens of Wausa; children, Pam (Steve) Larkin of Estes Park, Colorado; Connie (Joe) Astuto of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Kathy (Richard) Minear of Lyons, Kansas, Dave Ferris of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Michael (Laura) of Dublin, Ireland; grandchildren, Celica (Larkin) Phipps of Whitman, Karen Henton of Estes Park, Andy (Katie) Larkin of Puyallup, Washington, Matt (Jessica) Larkin of Greeley, Colorado, Dan (Brittany) Astuto of Omaha, Suzanne (Zach) Rawson of Rochester, Minnesota, Mary Ann and Thomas Minear of Great Bend, Kansas, and Joseph Ferris of Virginia Beach, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Hailey Phipps, Nate and Jeffrey Henton, Julianna and George Clayton Larkin, Emma, Annlee, Dulcie Joy and Greta Kay Larkin, Sydney and Juliette Rawson, Gianna, David, Michael, Joseph and Elizabeth Astuto; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at lbvfh.com. Private family memorial services will be Thursday, Aug. 27, with the Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, the funeral home asks that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, the funeral home can provide one to you. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
