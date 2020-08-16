Forrester, Robert Earl

Robert Earl Forrester, of North Platte, passed away June 5, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born on Feb. 10, 1937, in Milan, Missouri, to Othel Thomas Forrester and Goldie Helen Shatto. Robert entered the United States Army on May 29, 1956, and he was honorably discharged on May 28, 1959. He was united in marriage to Florence Penny Cline on Jan. 7, 1962, in the Lutheran Church. After which the couple lived in North Platte, and moved to Riverside, California, in 1965, working on the Union Pacific Railroad before returning to North Platte in 1966. The couple had two children, Robert Scott and Amy Kathleen. Bob loved everything to do with the outdoors. Whether it be hunting, fishing, golfing, skiing or, God forbid, trapping. As a trapper, he would leave frozen muskrats in the family car much to the chagrin of his then wife who had to drive her friends to card games in that family car. He was a great teacher of the outdoors. He especially loved showing his two children his mad skills that they then passed on to their children. Bob also had a group of girls he called the outdoor Bettys. Him and his Bettys would partake in all sorts of adventures, but ice fishing was their favorite. He taught those girls all he knew about fishing and just general living, but most of all, how to have fun. He was a member of lure traders; A group of men and their sons that would have an annual fishing tournament on the Valentine refuge. While Bob never won that tournament, some would say he still was the best fisherman there. With the skills he taught his son, Scott was able to win Lure Traders several times. The refuge was a place Bob may have loved the most, whether it was fishing or hunting up there. Bob and his daughter Amy had many amazing fishing adventures there. Lake McConaughey may have been Bob's second favorite place to go. Camping with friends was a several-times-a-summer tradition. Bob made friends and taught lessons everywhere he went. Most kids that hung around Bob could identify poison plants and the antidote for the poison plant. Skiing was a great love of Bob's. He was one of the most technically perfect skiers on the slope. Bob was also a member of the Turkey Feather tribe that camped and canoed every June for years. "Old Crow" as he was called delighted everyone with his Dutch oven masterpieces, and his unique swimwear choices. Bob always had a smile, a laugh and a hug for everyone. He will be missed more than anyone could know by his two children, Scott and Amy, his grandson, Jacob and all the many many friends he made in life. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Anderson and Jo TenBensel and brother, Rex Forrester. Survivors include his son, Robert Scott Forrester of North Platte; daughter, Amy Kathleen Schoenholz and life partner Britt O'Brien of Bruning; grandsons, Michael McCray of Lincoln, Jacob Schoenholz of Bruning; granddaughter, Greer Forrester of Colorado; brother, Thomas (Barb) Forrester of McAllen, Texas; sisters, Peggy Ward of Des Moines, Iowa, and Phyllis (Larry) Ransdall of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences can be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Full military honors will be provided by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard. Current health directives regarding COVID-19 will be followed and masks will be required. A celebration of life will follow at Moose Lodge #551 located at 1315 East 4th Street, North Platte. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
