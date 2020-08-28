Friday
Bley, Bonnie Jean (Egle), 96, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Berean Church. Private family internment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Marsh, Sharon Kay, 78, of Ansley, graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Ansley Cemetery.
Saturday
Ludwig, Robert “Bob,” 82, of Lincoln, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg. Burial will follow at Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Mandeville, Dani Kay, 50, of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Halsey United Church of Christ on Highway 2. Inurnment to follow at the Mandeville Homestead.
Petersen, Delmar, 81, of North Platte, service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Ash Creek. Viewing and book signing from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Monday
Taylor, Matthew A. “Matt,” 39, of Loup City, service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney. Private family burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Service at later date
Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.
Sterner, Marvin, 88, of Merna, open house memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Merna Community Building.
