Funerals, Nov. 1, 2020

Monday

Garvin, Juanita “Jennie,” 85, of North Platte, private family Christian wake service at noon Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church followed by private family mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Tuesday

Evans, Shirley Elaine, 93, of Hayes Center, graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.

Osborn, Arlyn L., of Cozad, services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.

Wednesday

Refior, Irene Alta, 89, of North Platte, service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Saturday