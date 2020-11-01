Funerals, Nov. 1, 2020

Monday
Garvin, Juanita “Jennie,” 85, of North Platte, private family Christian wake service at noon Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church followed by private family mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Tuesday
Evans, Shirley Elaine, 93, of Hayes Center, graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.
Osborn, Arlyn L., of Cozad, services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.
Wednesday
Refior, Irene Alta, 89, of North Platte, service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Saturday
Breuer, Stephen Bradley, 70, of Gothenburg, service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
Reynolds, Joshua, 28, celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua’s favorite food will be served.
Service at later date
Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.
