Funerals, Nov. 4, 2020

Wednesday
Gleason-McClendon, Marjorie I., 71, of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home
Refior, Irene Alta, 89, of North Platte, service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
Thursday
Fahnholz, Kenneth R., 78, of Hershey, service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Reeves, Harold V., 88, of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at The Rock Church. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Tockey, Kelly B. “Kal-Kan,” 62, of Hershey, service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the North Platte Berean Church. Visitation and book signing from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Friday
Griffith, Walter Earl, 81, of Broken Bow, service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow. Interment at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Hansen, Vivian Illene “Bee,” 72, of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Nicholson, Cynthia Annette Egle, 73, of Colorado, formerly of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the First Christian Church. Memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Saturday
Breuer, Stephen Bradley, 70, of Gothenburg, service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
Province, Cathy Lee (Janda), 73, of Broken Bow, family memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow. Burial in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at govierbrothers.com.
Reynolds, Joshua, 28, celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua’s favorite food will be served.
Service at later date
Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.
Miller, Boyd W., 78, of Sutherland, services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Paxton United Methodist Church. Inurnment at the Paxton Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.