Funerals, Nov. 4, 2020

Hansen, Vivian Illene “Bee,” 72, of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Nicholson, Cynthia Annette Egle, 73, of Colorado, formerly of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the First Christian Church. Memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Saturday

Breuer, Stephen Bradley, 70, of Gothenburg, service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.

Province, Cathy Lee (Janda), 73, of Broken Bow, family memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow. Burial in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at govierbrothers.com.

Reynolds, Joshua, 28, celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua’s favorite food will be served.

Service at later date