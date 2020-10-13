Funerals, Oct. 13, 2020

Tuesday
Bartman, Carobell, 101, of North Platte, service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Burial to follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be before the service at the church.
Kroon, Bruce Merle, 74, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Private family burial at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
O’Brien, Alene, 90, of Wallace, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Wallace Morning View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.
Wednesday
Saulsbury, Doris R., 88, of North Platte, graveside services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., with family from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will take place in May 2021. Fort McPherson guidelines restrict attendance to 25 and masks are required.
Thursday
Anderson, Doris Mae, 93, of Wallace, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Wallace Morning View Cemetery. Visitation from 2-5:30 p.m. MT Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant.
Friday
Brynoff, Fonce William, 94, of North Platte, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
Vargas, Gregory, 71, of North Platte, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com.
Woodring, Marvin Wesley, 91, of Stockville, services at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Stockville Fair Grounds. Burial to follow at Arbor Cemetery, Stockville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Blasé-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.
Service at later date
Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.
McLeod, Gordon William, service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Thomas County Fairgrounds Building in Thedford.
VanCura, Jeffery L., 66, of North Platte, private service. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Woodring, Marvin W., 91, of Kearney, formerly of Moorefield, service pending at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Curtis.
