Funerals, Oct. 13, 2020

Friday

Brynoff, Fonce William, 94, of North Platte, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.

Vargas, Gregory, 71, of North Platte, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com.

Woodring, Marvin Wesley, 91, of Stockville, services at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Stockville Fair Grounds. Burial to follow at Arbor Cemetery, Stockville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Blasé-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.

Service at later date

Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.

McLeod, Gordon William, service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Thomas County Fairgrounds Building in Thedford.

VanCura, Jeffery L., 66, of North Platte, private service. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

