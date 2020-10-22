Funerals, Oct. 22, 2020

Thursday
Clark, Louise, 80, of Broken Bow, graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Westerville Cemetery in Westerville.
Hartman, Helen Emily, 85, of Lincoln, graveside service at 11 a.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Paxton Cemetery.
Friday
Broome, Richard “Rich,” 61, of Sutherland, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Jorgenson, Richard L., 75, of Callaway, service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Callaway Community Church. Burial to follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Callaway Community Church.
Kimball, JoDee Davenport, 57, of Lincoln, formerly of Arnold, service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold. Service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com. Burial at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with Rosary at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Pascoe, Dana Lee (von Holt), 75, of North Platte, service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial to follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Saturday
Atkins, Jean Marlene, 73, of Broken Bow, service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow. Burial will follow at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Service at later date
Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.
Reynolds, Joshua, 28, celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua’s favorite food will be served.
