Funerals, Oct. 22, 2020

Thursday

Clark, Louise, 80, of Broken Bow, graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Westerville Cemetery in Westerville.

Hartman, Helen Emily, 85, of Lincoln, graveside service at 11 a.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Paxton Cemetery.

Friday

Broome, Richard “Rich,” 61, of Sutherland, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.

Jorgenson, Richard L., 75, of Callaway, service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Callaway Community Church. Burial to follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Callaway Community Church.

Kimball, JoDee Davenport, 57, of Lincoln, formerly of Arnold, service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold. Service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com. Burial at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with Rosary at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Agnes Catholic Church.