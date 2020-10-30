 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals, Oct. 29, 2020
0 entries

Funerals, Oct. 29, 2020

  • 0

Saturday

Lindekugel, Shirley, 99, of North Platte, Rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Nichelson, Ian Miles, 33, of North Platte, service at later date. Book signing from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Tuesday

Evans, Shirley Elaine, 93, of Hayes Center, graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.

Service at later date

Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.

Reynolds, Joshua, 28, celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua’s favorite food will be served.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News