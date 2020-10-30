Funerals, Oct. 29, 2020

Saturday

Lindekugel, Shirley, 99, of North Platte, Rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Nichelson, Ian Miles, 33, of North Platte, service at later date. Book signing from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Tuesday

Evans, Shirley Elaine, 93, of Hayes Center, graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.

Service at later date

Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.

Reynolds, Joshua, 28, celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua’s favorite food will be served.