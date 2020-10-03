Funerals, Oct. 3, 2020

Friday
Dahlgren, Geraldine Elaine “Jeri,” 85, of Phoenix, formerly of North Platte, private family service Friday, Oct. 2, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Kohl, Sharon Irene, 78, of Hershey, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Seifer, Fred and Iona, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outside at Odean Colonial Chapel, please bring your own chair. Committal service with military honors at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
Saturday
Goold, Louis Jay “Lou,” 70, of Wellfleet, graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Brule Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Longhorn Bar in Sutherland.
Mlady, Rebecca L., of Plattsmouth, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley, Minnesota.
Whipps, Vera L., 97, service at 10:30 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 3, at the United Methodist Church of Stratton. Interment to follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Stratton. Visitation from 4-6 p.m., with family present, Friday, Oct. 2, at the Benkelman Memorial Chapel.
Service at later date
Brynoff, Fonce William, 94, of North Platte, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.