Funerals, Oct. 3, 2020

Friday

Dahlgren, Geraldine Elaine “Jeri,” 85, of Phoenix, formerly of North Platte, private family service Friday, Oct. 2, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Kohl, Sharon Irene, 78, of Hershey, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Seifer, Fred and Iona, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outside at Odean Colonial Chapel, please bring your own chair. Committal service with military honors at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.

Saturday

Goold, Louis Jay “Lou,” 70, of Wellfleet, graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Brule Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Longhorn Bar in Sutherland.

Mlady, Rebecca L., of Plattsmouth, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley, Minnesota.