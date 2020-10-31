Funerals, Oct. 31, 2020

Saturday

Lindekugel, Shirley, 99, of North Platte, Rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.

Nichelson, Ian Miles, 33, of North Platte, service at later date. Book signing from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Monday

Garvin, Juanita “Jennie,” 85, of North Platte, private family Christian wake service at noon Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church followed by private family mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Tuesday

Evans, Shirley Elaine, 93, of Hayes Center, graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.

Saturday

Breuer, Stephen Bradley, 70, of Gothenburg, service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.