Funerals, Oct. 31, 2020

Saturday
Lindekugel, Shirley, 99, of North Platte, Rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
Nichelson, Ian Miles, 33, of North Platte, service at later date. Book signing from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Monday
Garvin, Juanita “Jennie,” 85, of North Platte, private family Christian wake service at noon Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church followed by private family mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Tuesday
Evans, Shirley Elaine, 93, of Hayes Center, graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.
Saturday
Breuer, Stephen Bradley, 70, of Gothenburg, service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
Reynolds, Joshua, 28, celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua’s favorite food will be served.
Service at later date
Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.