 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals, Oct. 6, 2020
0 entries

Funerals, Oct. 6, 2020

  • 0

Tuesday

George, Thomas Dean, 67, of North Platte, graveside service at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the North Platte Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Kroon, Bruce M., 74, of North Platte, Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Private family burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Wednesday

Schaeffer, Jack O., 87, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors to follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Thursday

Schmidt, Dale Allen, 71, of Merna, graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Merna Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Friday

Misegadis, Marcia, 73, of North Platte, service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Private family inurnment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Odean Colonial Chapel.

Saturday

Shirley, Robert Lawrence, 90, service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Maywood United Methodist Church. Burial of ashes to follow at the Maywood Cemetery.

Service at later date

Brynoff, Fonce William, 94, of North Platte, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.

Johansen, Barbara, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service.

Kroon, Bruce Merle, 74, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Private family burial at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News