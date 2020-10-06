Funerals, Oct. 6, 2020

Tuesday

George, Thomas Dean, 67, of North Platte, graveside service at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the North Platte Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Kroon, Bruce M., 74, of North Platte, Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Private family burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Wednesday

Schaeffer, Jack O., 87, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors to follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Thursday

Schmidt, Dale Allen, 71, of Merna, graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Merna Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Friday

Misegadis, Marcia, 73, of North Platte, service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Private family inurnment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Odean Colonial Chapel.