Tuesday
Meyer, Braxton L., 4 months, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Wednesday
Neben, John Adolph, 82, of Brewster, graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Brewster Cemetery.
Thursday
Anderson, Robert U., 92, of Broken Bow, service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow. Burial at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greetings from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Frosh, Ray Allen, 86, of Gothenburg, graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Arnold Funeral Home.
Service at later date
Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.
Sterner, Marvin, 88, of Merna, open house memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Merna Community Building.
