Tuesday
Rockwell, Buford, 86, of North Platte, service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Arnold City Cemetery.
Wednesday
Reich, Anthony L., 73, of Sutherland, service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Memorial book signing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Friday
Hesson, William Edward and Marjorie (Wheeler), graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
Saturday
Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.
Swisher, Crystal L., 80, of Mullen, graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum.
Service at later date
Kildare, Michael Leo, 72, of Jackson, Mississippi, formerly of Ogallala, service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Myers, Jacqueline L. “Jackie,” 87, of North Platte, services at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
