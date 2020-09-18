 Skip to main content
Funerals, Sept. 18, 2020
Friday

Hesson, William Edward and Marjorie (Wheeler), graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.

White, George Bruce, 76, of Riverdale, funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church

Saturday

Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.

Lamberty, Dr. Leland F., 76, of North Platte, private family service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Lieberth, Thomas Lynn, 65, of Westminster, Colorado, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at First United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at First United Methodist Church.

Ridenour, Leonard Lee, 86, of Mullen, service at 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Mullen. Burial at a later date. Visitation from 3-7 p.m., with family greeting from 6-7 p.m., at the Mullen Funeral Home.

Swisher, Crystal L., 80, of Mullen, graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum.

Service at later date

Kildare, Michael Leo, 72, of Jackson, Mississippi, formerly of Ogallala, service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

