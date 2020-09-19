Funerals, Sept. 19, 2020

Saturday
Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.
Lamberty, Dr. Leland F., 76, of North Platte, private family service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Lieberth, Thomas Lynn, 65, of Westminster, Colorado, service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at First United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
Ridenour, Leonard Lee, 86, of Mullen, service at 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Mullen. Burial at a later date.
Swisher, Crystal L., 80, of Mullen, graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum.
Monday
Blaylock, Elizabeth Irene, 71, of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Burial to follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Collier, Lea Dell, 87, of Broken Bow, service at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Burial to follow at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Ferguson, Forrest “Frosty,” 93, of Arnold, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Arnold Cemetery in Arnold.
Wednesday
Ward, E. Glynn, 82, of North Platte, Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Christian wake service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Friday
Seifer, Fred and Iona, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outside at Odean Colonial Chapel, please bring your own chair. Committal service with military honors at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Service at later date
Kildare, Michael Leo, 72, of Jackson, Mississippi, formerly of Ogallala, service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Mlady, Rebecca L., of Plattsmouth, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley, Minnesota.
