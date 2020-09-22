Funerals, Sept. 22, 2020

Wednesday

Ward, E. Glynn, 82, of North Platte, Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Christian wake service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Friday

Kildare, Michael Leo, 72, of Jackson, Mississippi, formerly of Ogallala, service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Morris, Garry Warren, 77, of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Inurnment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland.

Shipley, Delores Lorene, 84, of Gothenburg, service at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.

Saturday

Speck, Jerry Lee, 84, of Ogallala, service at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 26, at First United Methodist Church in Ogallala. Interment at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.

Service at later date