Funerals, Sept. 22, 2020

Wednesday
Ward, E. Glynn, 82, of North Platte, Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Christian wake service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Friday
Kildare, Michael Leo, 72, of Jackson, Mississippi, formerly of Ogallala, service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Morris, Garry Warren, 77, of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Inurnment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland.
Shipley, Delores Lorene, 84, of Gothenburg, service at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
Saturday
Speck, Jerry Lee, 84, of Ogallala, service at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 26, at First United Methodist Church in Ogallala. Interment at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Service at later date
Brynoff, Fonce William, 94, of North Platte, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
Mlady, Rebecca L., of Plattsmouth, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley, Minnesota.
Seifer, Fred & Iona, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outside at Odean Colonial Chapel, please bring your own chair. Committal service with military honors at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
