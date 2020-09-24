Funerals, Sept. 24, 2020

Correll, Terry Lee, 62, of Tryon, service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at McPherson County High School in Tryon. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Rubenthaler, Margaret Peterson, 90, of Gothenburg, graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Book signing from noon to 2 p.m., with family present, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.

Speck, Jerry Lee, 84, of Ogallala, service at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 26, at First United Methodist Church in Ogallala. Interment at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.

Steckelberg, Carolyn Kay, 79, of Ogallala, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation one hour prior to service at the Chapel.

Service at later date

Brynoff, Fonce William, 94, of North Platte, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.