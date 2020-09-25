Funerals, Sept. 25, 2020

Friday
Kildare, Michael Leo, 72, of Jackson, Mississippi, formerly of Ogallala, service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Morris, Garry Warren, 77, of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Inurnment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland.
Sandberg, Karen Marie, 82, of Sutherland, family service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Sacred Heart Church, Sutherland. Burial at Riverview Cemetery.
Shipley, Delores Lorene, 84, of Gothenburg, service at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
Saturday
Bacon, Spencer Ray, 30, of Anselmo, funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Broken Bow City Auditorium, 314 S. Tenth Ave. The family requests casual dress, Husker or Harley Davidson attire preferred. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The services will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Beck, Janice, 74, of Holyoke, service at 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Grant United Methodist Church. Interment at the Wallace Morning View Cemetery. Visitation from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant.
Correll, Terry Lee, 62, of Tryon, service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at McPherson County High School in Tryon. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Rubenthaler, Margaret Peterson, 90, of Gothenburg, graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Book signing from noon to 2 p.m., with family present, Saturday, Sept. 26 at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
Speck, Jerry Lee, 84, of Ogallala, service at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 26, at First United Methodist Church in Ogallala. Interment at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Steckelberg, Carolyn Kay, 79, of Ogallala, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation one hour prior to service at the Chapel.
Sunday
Milleson, Ty Lane, 22, of Dunning, service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Sandhill High School gymnasium in Dunning. Burial at the Purdum Cemetery. Visitation from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Sandhills High School gymnasium.
Thursday
Gamble, Ann L., 82, memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at North Platte Cemetery. Book signing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Service at later date
Brynoff, Fonce William, 94, of North Platte, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
Mlady, Rebecca L., of Plattsmouth, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley, Minnesota.
Seifer, Fred and Iona, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outside at Odean Colonial Chapel, please bring your own chair. Committal service with military honors at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
