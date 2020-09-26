Funerals, Sept. 26, 2020

Saturday

Bacon, Spencer Ray, 30, of Anselmo, funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Broken Bow City Auditorium, 314 S. Tenth Ave. The family requests casual dress, Husker or Harley Davidson attire preferred. The services will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at govierbrothers.com.

Beck, Janice, 74, of Holyoke, service at 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Grant United Methodist Church. Interment at the Wallace Morning View Cemetery

Correll, Terry Lee, 62, of Tryon, service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at McPherson County High School in Tryon.

Rubenthaler, Margaret Peterson, 90, of Gothenburg, graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Book signing from noon to 2 p.m., with family present, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.

Speck, Jerry Lee, 84, of Ogallala, service at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 26, at First United Methodist Church in Ogallala. Interment at the Ogallala Cemetery

Steckelberg, Carolyn Kay, 79, of Ogallala, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation one hour prior to service at the Chapel.