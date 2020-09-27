Funerals, Sept. 27, 2020

Sunday

Milleson, Ty Lane, 22, of Dunning, service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Sandhill High School gymnasium in Dunning. Burial at the Purdum Cemetery. Visitation from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Sandhills High School gymnasium.

Wednesday

Newton, James Richard, 68, of Lincoln, formerly of North Platte, private family service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lincoln. Service can be viewed via livestream at trinitylincoln.org/funerals.

Thursday

Gamble, Ann L., 82, memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at North Platte Cemetery. Book signing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Friday

Kohl, Sharon Irene, 78, of Hershey, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.