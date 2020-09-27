Funerals, Sept. 27, 2020

Sunday
Milleson, Ty Lane, 22, of Dunning, service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Sandhill High School gymnasium in Dunning. Burial at the Purdum Cemetery. Visitation from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Sandhills High School gymnasium.
Wednesday
Newton, James Richard, 68, of Lincoln, formerly of North Platte, private family service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lincoln. Service can be viewed via livestream at trinitylincoln.org/funerals.
Thursday
Gamble, Ann L., 82, memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at North Platte Cemetery. Book signing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Friday
Kohl, Sharon Irene, 78, of Hershey, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Dahlgren, Geraldine Elaine “Jeri,” 85, of Phoenix, formerly of North Platte, private family service Friday, Oct. 2, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Dahlgren home, 121 Millpark Drive, North Platte.
Service at later date
Brynoff, Fonce William, 94, of North Platte, graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
Mlady, Rebecca L., of Plattsmouth, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley, Minnesota.
Seifer, Fred and Iona, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outside at Odean Colonial Chapel, please bring your own chair. Committal service with military honors at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore.
