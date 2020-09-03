Thursday
Anderson, Robert U., 92, of Broken Bow, service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow. Burial at the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Barrett, Bonnie, 89, of North Platte, graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the North Platte Cemetery. Book signing from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Frosh, Ray Allen, 86, of Gothenburg, graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Arnold Cemetery.
Schultz, Walter Junior, 87, of Gothenburg, service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Tiffany, Juliet, 65, of North Platte, visitation from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by a Christian wake service.
Saturday
Ford, Dorothy, 100, of Grant, graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Madrid Cemetery. Visitation from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant.
Hardy, Jean M. (Donnelly), 66, of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial of ashes to follow at the North Platte Cemetery.
Schmitz, Eva Mae, 92, of Curtis, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Maywood Cemetery. Visitation from 5-7 p.m., with family present, Friday, Sept. 4, at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Curtis.
Service at later date
Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.
Sterner, Marvin, 88, of Merna, open house memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Merna Community Building.
