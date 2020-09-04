Saturday
Ford, Dorothy, 100, of Grant, graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Madrid Cemetery. Visitation from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant.
Hardy, Jean M. (Donnelly), 66, of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial of ashes to follow at the North Platte Cemetery.
Schmitz, Eva Mae, 92, of Curtis, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Maywood Cemetery. Visitation from 5-7 p.m., with family present, Friday, Sept. 4, at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Curtis.
Slagle, Jean Ann (Beran), 83, of Ogallala, service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the First United Methodist Church of Ogallala. Burial at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation from 1-6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala.
Monday
Schaeffer, Matthew L., 40, of Stapleton, service at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, at Matt’s pasture southwest of Stapleton. Burial to follow at the McCain Cemetery, near Stapleton. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Service at later date
Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.
Sterner, Marvin, 88, of Merna, open house memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Merna Community Building.
