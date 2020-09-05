Saturday
Ford, Dorothy, 100, of Grant, graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Madrid Cemetery.
Hardy, Jean M. (Donnelly), 66, of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial of ashes to follow at the North Platte Cemetery.
Schmitz, Eva Mae, 92, of Curtis, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Maywood Cemetery.
Slagle, Jean Ann (Beran), 83, of Ogallala, service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the First United Methodist Church of Ogallala. Burial at the Ogallala Cemetery.
Monday
Schaeffer, Matthew L., 40, of Stapleton, service at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Matt’s pasture southwest of Stapleton. Burial to follow at the McCain Cemetery, near Stapleton. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Service at later date
Collins, Susie, 67, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the First Presbyterian Church of Gothenburg back lawn.
O’Neill, James Dennis “Jim,” 85, of Sargent, services at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sargent. Burial at the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, followed by rosary at 7 p.m., at the church.
Sterner, Marvin, 88, of Merna, open house memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Merna Community Building.
