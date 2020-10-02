Goold, Louis Jay "Lou"

Louis Jay "Lou" Goold, 70, of Wellfleet, died Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. Lou was born on Jan. 12, 1950, in Ogallala to Jay and Marie (Stone) Goold. He grew up in Brule and graduated from Brule High School in 1968 and then from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1972 with a biology degree. Lou married Vicki Seickman on Feb. 10, 1973. To this union three children were born, Jamie, Jennifer and Aaron. The family lived in Ogallala where Lou was a mechanic for Nebraska Public Power. He married Becky Andresen on July 24, 1988, and the couple lived north of Hershey for several years, until they moved north of Wellfleet. Lou retired in 2013. He had a love for Harley Davidson motorcycles and was renowned for his mechanical abilities with panhead engines. He made many trips to Sturgis. Lou loved the outdoors and took his family camping often. He had many friends whom he treated as family and will be remembered as very loyal. He was a very honest person, sometimes to his fault, and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Lou was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gerald and James. Survivors include his children, Jamie Fitzpatrick of Sutherland, Jennifer (Eric) Gonzalez of Grant and Aaron Goold of Ogallala; grandchildren, Teagan Morris Fitzpatrick, Eric John Gonzalez Jr., Ethan Mark Gonzalez, Adriana Gonzalez and Alejandra Gonzalez; sisters, Carol (Milton) Talcott of Lincoln and Shirley Eastwood of Brule; soul mate, Becky Goold of North Platte; stepsons, Josh Vath of North Platte and Nathaniel Andresen of North Platte; step-grandson, Shya Guadtis of Curtis; and numerous other family members and many friends. Memorials are suggested to a charity poker run. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Brule Cemetery with the Rev. Jon M. Dickmander of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church officiating. Following the service, a reception will be at the Longhorn Bar in Sutherland. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.