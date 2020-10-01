Louis Jay "Lou" Goold Louis Jay "Lou" Goold, 70, of Wellfleet, died Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Brule Cemetery. Reception will follow at the Longhorn Bar in Sutherland. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
