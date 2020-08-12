Grabouski, Eleanor Leona (Pieper)

Eleanor Leona (Pieper) Grabouski, �90, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Aug. 7, 2020. Faith-filled, patient, kind, gracious, hospitable, an encourager, a prayer warrior, a good listener, loving wife, nurturing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother all describe Eleanor. She loved the Lord with all her heart and lived a life reflecting Him. "As God's chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience." Colossians 3:12. With her beautiful penmanship, Eleanor wrote many cards, notes and letters of encouragement. She brightened our days with singing, and saw the best in others. Eleanor was born on Sept. 23, 1929, the fourth of five children born to William and Dora Pieper of Beatrice. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school. Following her graduation from Beatrice High School in 1945, she worked for Beatrice Medical Group as a receptionist. Eleanor married Philip Grabouski on March 28, 1948, at a country church, Emmaus Lutheran, where she was also baptized and confirmed. They farmed south of Beatrice, moving to North Platte in 1957 after Philip accepted a position as assistant professor of agronomy for the University of Nebraska. Their marriage was blessed with eight children, Jan, Joy, Jeff, Jill, Julie, Jody, Jim and John, arriving over 11 and a half years. Eleanor was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for nearly 60 years. After her children were grown, she served as a teacher's aide at Our Redeemer School for nine years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Philip, in retirement. After Phil's passing in 2015, she relocated to Legacy Estates in Lincoln, where she was given loving care. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Harvey (infant), Esther Totsch and Arlen Pieper; and great-grandbaby, Josiah Jank. Eleanor is survived by her children, Jan (Les) Ravenscroft of North Platte, Joy (Jay) Callahan of Lincoln, Jeff of San Diego, Jill (Michael) Jank of Lincoln, Julie (Rich) Weese of Kansas City, Missouri, Jody (Russ) Brown of Arlington, Texas, Jim (Jacque) Patterson of Sioux City, Iowa, and John Grabouski of Lincoln; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dale (Janice) and Norman (Bernadine) Pieper. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran School, KJLT Christian Radio in North Platte and Maranatha Bible Camp in Maxwell. A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Christ Lincoln Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with burial alongside her husband. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, with family present, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
