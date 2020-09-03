Guiles, Kay Dean

Kay Dean Guiles, 88, long-time resident of Washington, D.C., died Aug. 30, 2020, at his home. Kay was born Sept. 25, 1931, in North Platte, to Arthur Russell Guiles and Tina Elizabeth (Chance) Guiles. Kay was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of North Platte High School. He went on to get a master's degree in history from the University of Nebraska and a second master's degree in library science from the University of Michigan. Kay was one of the longest-serving employees of the U.S. Library of Congress. His career at the library began on Sept. 1, 1958, and continued to the present, with over 62 years as a cataloging policy specialist. He was an avid tennis player. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arthur "Russell" Guiles and wife, Betty, and Robert Henry "Bob" Guiles and wife, Fae; and nephew, Edwin Arthur Guiles. He is survived by nieces, Donna Lynn Bomark, Barbara Jean Nicholas, Heidi Diane Sheets, Arta Louise Sonneman and Ronda Kay Cox; nephew, Ronald Gene Guiles; many great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Thompson "Tom" A. Yee and Paul Frank. Kay was very close to the Rosenquist family, who affectionately called him "Unc." He is fondly remembered by his childhood friend Pat Rosenquist and her children, Jane, Pete, John, Anne, Tom and Matt. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at myersdurborawfh.com. A graveside service will be at a later date at North Platte Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster, Maryland.
