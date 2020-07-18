Hald, Richard W. "Dick"

Richard W. "Dick" Hald passed peacefully July 16, 2020, at Senior Living Choices in Curtis. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edwin and Alfred, both of Cozad; and son, David. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Thelma (Sherman) Hald of Curtis; son, Ronnie (Cindy) of Granby, Colorado; grandsons, Eric of Shantou, China, and Seth (fianc�e Sylvanna) of Edwards, Colorado; brother-in-law, Leroy (Rose Marie) Sherman; sisters-in-law, Jo Sherman of Lexington and Eileen (Murl) Tiede of Elwood; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Curtis Rotary Club, University of Nebraska Foundation, and American Parkinson's Disease Association. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the Curtis Methodist Church. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
