Hanich, Theodore Albert "Ted"

Theodore Albert "Ted" Hanich, 99, of Dunning, passed away July 30, 2020, in Broken Bow. He was born in North Platte on Jan. 8, 1921, the second child of Karl Frederick and Bertha Luecke Hanich. He attended Sutherland Schools through 8th grade. His family attended the Sutherland Lutheran Church. Ted farmed with his dad until the age of 21, when he began his service in the U.S. Army on Aug. 10, 1942. Ted served nearly four years in World War II and was stationed in New Guinea and other locations in the South Pacific Islands. He was a sergeant in the 836th Engineer Aviation Battalion. As an aviation engineer, he helped build runways for the fighter planes and later ran the motor pool due to his skill with farm tractors and diesel engines. He was awarded a Bronze Star. When he returned from the service, Ted and his brother, Bob, bought their dad's farm south of Sutherland and some surrounding land, and continued farming. Ted's first wife, Barbara Ann (Mahaffie) Hanich passed tragically in July 1964. In 1957, Ted moved to a ranch in Dunning and, along with his brother, continued their partnership in agri-business. Ted was a cattle rancher and raised calves while his brother, Bob, grew corn and ran the feedlot operations. The Hanich Brothers partnership was mutually beneficial. Ted never met a stranger and loved to talk about cows and always knew the current prices of cattle, tractors and corn. His beloved horse, John, was his favorite and he often told stories about how that horse would stand still anywhere he dropped the reins and wait for him to return. On Oct. 16, 1966, he married Glenna LouRae Tunnell at the Presbyterian Church in Stapleton. He and LouRae have been married for 53 years. Ted was a member of Open Bible Church, participating in all aspects of the church, including being a Sunday school teacher and serving on the church board. He was a devout Christian, an honest man, and he loved to read the Bible. He loved to sing and often picked out his favorite songs for church. Ted and LouRae sold the Hanich Ranch in 2008 and retired in Dunning. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Rosenblad and Roberta Hanich; brother, Bob Hanich; first wife, Barbara Hanich; brother-in-law and his wife, Adair (MaryEllen) Tunnell; and nephew, Kurtis Tunnell. Survivors include his wife, LouRae Hanich of Dunning; sister-in-law, Geniece (Arlan) Helmick of Broken Bow; nieces, Joni Alexia, Holly Helmick and Kerry Helmick; a nephew's family, Kurt (Julie) Tunnell; and nephew, Dennis Rosenblad. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Blaine County Area Foundation. Condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at McCain Cemetery, near Stapleton, with the Rev. Mark Sievering of Dunning officiating. Burial will be at the McCain Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
